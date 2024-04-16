Busy road to be closed next several days in Huber Heights due to construction

HUBER HEIGHTS — Construction will force a busy road to be closed for the next several days in Huber Heights.

A portion of Harshmanville Road will be shut down starting today from Longford Road to Hemmingway Road as part of the city’s water main replacement, according to a city spokesperson.

Crews will be installing a new water main on Hubbard Drive and local traffic will be maintained.

The closure will take effect this morning and will last until April 26.

If the project is done earlier than expected, then the road will be reopened sooner, the spokesperson.

The city has listed a detour for drivers:

Going south- Longford Road to Brandt Pike, then right to Chambersburg Road, and then right back to Harshmanville Road

Going north- Chambersburg Road to Brandt Pike, then left to Longford Road, and then back to Harshmanville Road

