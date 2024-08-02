Busy intersection closed after vehicle flips over in Vandalia

VANDALIA — A busy intersection is closed after a vehicle flipped over Friday in Vandalia.

Officers and medics responded at 7:48 a.m. to the National Road and N. Dixie Drive on reports that a vehicle flipped over.

The intersection is closed, dispatchers confirm to News Center 7.

Initial scanner reports that AES Ohio has also been requested as pole may have been hit.

News Center 7 has a crew heading to the scene.

We will update this story.

