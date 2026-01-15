Business Brief: Latest Consumer Price Index shows signs of inflation stabilization

DAYTON — The Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed signs of stabilizing inflation, rising at an annual rate of 2.7 percent in December 2025, maintaining the same rate as in November 2025.

The CPI measures price changes in various sectors, including food, housing, health care, and transportation. This stability in the CPI reflects a notable drop from the previously recorded inflation rate of 3 percent in August and September, according to Stephen Kates, a financial analyst at Bankrate.

Despite the overall stable rate of inflation, certain categories continue to see significant price increases. Kates noted that grocery items, utilities, and insurance are rising at a faster pace than the average CPI, which can lead to frustrations for consumers who may feel the impact more keenly in these areas.

“When people talk about certain categories going up quickly, and utilities are one of them, they’re rising at a faster pace than the average CPI reading, and so, you know, it’s natural to feel frustrated that you might feel like your prices are going up faster than average,” Kates said.

Kates concluded that while inflation has steadied, it is unlikely that prices will decrease significantly in the near future. Instead, consumers can expect slower rates of price increases compared to recent months.

