Bus drivers, teachers help residents exit Logan County house fire

LOGAN COUNTY — Some school staff members helped residents exit a house fire in Logan County on Thursday.

Multiple fire agencies responded just after 11:30 a.m. to the 3400 block of State Route 273 on a reported structure fire, according to a social media post.

The Huntsville Volunteer Fire Department posted several photos on its Facebook page.

It showed the home sustained some serious damage.

The Ridgemont Local Schools said in a social media post that K-2 students were returning after a performance of The Little Mermaid at the Holland Theatre in Bellefontaine when bus drivers noticed smoke coming from the roof of a home.

“Acting quickly, they stopped and alerted the occupants,” the post said. “A small group of bus drivers and teachers assisted in helping the individuals exit the home safely. At the time, the fire was not actively raging, and all occupants were able to get out without injury.”

The school district said that students saw smoke coming from that home but remained supervised and were never in any danger.

It took firefighters several hours to contain the fire.

