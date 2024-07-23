Bullet narrowly misses woman driving car in Clark County

MAD RIVER TOWNSHIP, Clark County — A bullet narrowly missed a woman driving a car in Clark County Sunday night, according to a Clark County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

Deputies and medics responded to reports of a shooting in the 2000 block of S. Tecumseh Road in Mad River Township around 9:30 p.m.

Clark County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Michael Young said deputies received initial reports that a bullet grazed a woman’s neck while she was driving.

Upon arrival, deputies found that the woman had not been hit and was uninjured.

“We are very lucky the driver was not struck,” Young said.

According to the incident report, the bullet went through the woman’s passenger rear door, ricocheted off the interior passenger’s front door panel, and then went into her hair.

A bullet fragment landed on the driver’s front passenger seat.

Deputies believe the shots came from the Interstate 70 area, according to Young.

They could not locate the original crime scene and there are no suspects.

“This activity cannot take place without some type of resolve,” Young said.

