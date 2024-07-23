Jimmy Carter death announcement is false, Carter Center says

ATLANTA — Former President Jimmy Carter is alive, according to a statement from the Carter Center.

A letter circulated on X, formerly known as Twitter, claiming that Carter had died. The Carter Center confirmed that the letter is false.

“This is false. There has been no announcement or change,” a Carter Center spokesperson told WHIO-TV’s sister station Channel 2 Action News on July 23.

The original X post with the fake letter has been deleted.

Carter, 99, entered hospice care in Feb. 2023. Rosalynn Carter, his wife of 77 years and former first lady, died months later in November after a battle with dementia.

Jason Carter gave an update on his grandfather’s health in June, saying he is “experiencing the world as best he can.”

“I told him, I said: ‘Pawpaw, you know, when people ask me how you’re doing I say, ‘honestly I don’t know,’” Jason told Southern Living. “And he kind of smiled and he said ‘I don’t know myself.’”

Jimmy Carter turns 100 years old on Oct. 1.





