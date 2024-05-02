Building at Dayton Children’s reopens days after being hit by car

DAYTON — A building on the Dayton Children’s Hospital campus is back open four days after being hit by a car.

The Connor Child Health Pavilion reopened on Thursday after the crash, which happened Saturday night, caused a three-day closure.

“We want to thank our patients and families for their patience this week while we worked to ensure the building was operational. We also thank the companies who worked quickly to repair the damage,” hospital officials shared on their website.

As News Center 7 previously reported, a car was driving on State Route 4 when it left the roadway, crossed over Stanley Avenue, and hit the building.

The car also hit a gas meter, which caused a gas leak.

Cindy Burger, Dayton Children’s Hospital Vice President, previously told News Center 7 that appointments were not going to be canceled or rescheduled while the building was closed. They were just moved to two other locations.

