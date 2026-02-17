Buc-ee’s starts mass hiring event for first Ohio location

FAIRBORN — Ohio’s first Buc-ee’s is set to open in less than 50 days, and now the gas station chain is looking to hire more than 200 employees.

News Center 7 was on hand on Tuesday when Buc-ee’s began its mass hiring event at the Hope Hotel.

“The interview went really great,” Chelsea O’Brien, of Harrison Twp., said. “It went better than I expected it to, actually.”

This week, more than 1,500 people like O’Brien are expected to show up and sit down for an interview

Michael Bui, Operations District Manager at Buc-ee’s, said starting pay for positions is between $18 and $23.

“One of the last things is hire the people that’s going to help run the store,” Bui said.

Bui told News Center 7 that they’re looking for just over 200 people.

“We’re looking to fire energetic people,” he added. “People that just want to come in, do a great job, and have fun.”

He’s spent 18 years at Buc-ee’s, starting as an associate and working his way up. He knows the excitement that comes with a new Buc-ee’s.

“Every time you open a store in a new area, you know, the buzz is unreal,” Bui said. “You know, I’ve been (with) the company for a long time, and every time we open a new store in a new market, it’s - it still gives me goosebumps.”

He says training for these new employees will start in the next few weeks.

The Buc-ee’s in Huber Heights is set to open on Monday, April 6, at 6 a.m.

