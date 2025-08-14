BTS: The hidden costs of sending your child to school

MIAMI VALLEY — Sending your child to school is expensive.

When you enroll your child in a private school, you expect to pay tuition.

But if your child attends a public school or is home-schooled, that will also cost you.

“Prices are going up on everything right now, more bang for your buck,” said Corey Melton.

Compared to Covid-19, analysts say the cost of school supplies has increased an average of 24 percent.

Parents are expected to pay about 6 percent more for school supplies than last year.

“With the way the economy is, parents are struggling,” said Donise Walker of Huber Heights. “They need the help. Cut costs anyway that you can.”

