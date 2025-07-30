Browns starter out for upcoming season after leg injury

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns will be without one of their defensive starters this upcoming season.

Cornerback Martin Emerson, Jr. suffered a torn Achilles in his left leg during practice this week, the team confirmed.

He’ll have surgery to repair the injury.

Emerson was carted off the field during Tuesday’s practice after suffering the injury during a 7-on-7 drill.

“Disappointed, obviously, injuries are the worst part about our game. But he will bounce back. I know what he is made of, and he’s got our support and his teammates’ support,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “MJ is a big part of this football team, whether he is out on the field or not, he is a big part of this football team.”

Emerson was a third-round pick for the Browns in the 2022 NFL draft and was set to enter the final year of his rookie contract, ESPN reported.

He’s appeared in 50 games with Cleveland, starting in 33 of them.

