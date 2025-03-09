Browns, Myles Garrett agree to 4-year contract extension

CLEVELAND — Myles Garrett, the defensive star for the Cleveland Browns, signed a 4-year contract extension on Sunday.

The extension will keep Garrett with the Browns until 2030 and averages $40 million per year with a $123 million in guaranteed money, according to ESPN and the NFL sources. However, the Browns did not share the financial terms of the agreement.

This contract makes Garrett the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, ESPN reports.

“Garrett is poised to lead the Browns to those wins and the defense to high levels of success for the foreseeable future,” a spokesperson from the Browns said.

This move comes more than a month after Garrett requested to be traded from the team, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

“The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl. With that in mind, I have requested to be traded from the Cleveland Browns,” Garrett said in a statement.

Garrett was selected first overall by the Browns in the 2017 NFL Draft. Since then, he has become one of the best defensive players in the league. He was named the Defensive Player of the Year for the 2023 season.

