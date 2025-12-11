Browns legend Bernie Kosar back in hospital with E. coli blood poisoning

Beloved Cleveland Browns legend Bernie Kosar is back in the hospital.

The 62-year-old said Wednesday in a video posted on social media that he is undergoing further treatment after being diagnosed with E. coli blood poisoning and an infection.

“Doing way better, going to be in (the hospital) the rest of the week,” he said.

Kosar was previously hospitalized on Nov. 30 after having a liver transplant.

As previously reported by News Center 7, he received the liver from 21-year-old Bryce Dunlap, of North Olmsted, WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland, reported.

Dunlap died of complications from an anoxic brain injury.

As WOIO reported, Kosar publicly thanked the 21-year-old’s family online and called the transplant a “great gift.”

