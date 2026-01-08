Browns legend Bernie Kosar back in hospital after ‘small rejection’ of new liver

CLEVELAND — Beloved Cleveland Browns legend Bernie Kosar is back in the hospital.

He said in a video post on social media that he remains strong.

“Back in the hospital, but my outlook is strong,” Kosar said in a Facebook post. “2026 will be a great year for everyone. UMatter.”

Kosar has been in and out of the hospital since he received a liver transplant back in November.

“Trying to get this, get my body here to accept this liver, this new gift, so I can get on to have an awesome, positive 2026,” he said.

Kosar received the liver from a 21-year-old, Bryce Dunlap, who passed away unexpectedly last year.

His family was honored before the Browns’ last home game in December.

