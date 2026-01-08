Browns legend Bernie Kosar back in hospital after ‘small rejection’ of new liver

CLEVELAND — Beloved Cleveland Browns legend Bernie Kosar is back in the hospital.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
He said in a video post on social media that he remains strong.
“Back in the hospital, but my outlook is strong,” Kosar said in a Facebook post. “2026 will be a great year for everyone. UMatter.”
TRENDING STORIES:
- Bicyclist seriously injured after being hit by car at busy intersection in Montgomery Co.
- STAY INFORMED: School districts delayed due to morning fog
- Minneapolis shooting: Who was Renee Good?
Kosar has been in and out of the hospital since he received a liver transplant back in November.
“Trying to get this, get my body here to accept this liver, this new gift, so I can get on to have an awesome, positive 2026,” he said.
Kosar received the liver from a 21-year-old, Bryce Dunlap, who passed away unexpectedly last year.
His family was honored before the Browns’ last home game in December.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group