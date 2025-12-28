Browns elevate 2 players from practice squad before Steelers’ game

BEREA — The Cleveland Browns have elevated two players from the practice squad in preparation for Sunday’s game.

The Browns announced that tight end Sal Cannella and quarterback Bailey Zappe are now on the active roster, according to a team spokesperson.

Cannella is officially in his first NFL season from Auburn. He originally signed with Miami as an undrafted free agent in 2021. Cannella will wear No. 87

Zappe is in his fourth season after being drafted by New England in 2022 from Western Kentucky. He started one game for the Browns last season.

The Browns host Pittsburgh on Sunday at 1 p.m.

The game will be televised here on Channel 7.

