Browns announce 2025 schedule; Here’s when they will play

CLEVELAND — The NFL has released the full schedule for the Cleveland Browns’ 2025 season.

The Browns will open their season at home against the Cincinnati Bengals at 1 p.m. on Sept. 7.

They are not playing any prime-time games this season.

The team will travel to London to play the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5.

Cleveland’s bye week falls on Week 9.

They end the season in Cincinnati against the Bengals.

Here’s the team’s full schedule:

