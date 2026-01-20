Brother arrested after boy shot in head at Ohio apartment complex

TOLEDO — Authorities have arrested the brother of a 13-year-old who was shot in the head at an Ohio apartment complex over the weekend, according to our CBS affiliate WTOL-11.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the shooting happened at the North Towne Village Apartments on Silverside Drive in Toledo Saturday night.

The victim’s 16-year-old brother is facing a felonious assault charge, WTOL-11 reported.

Toledo police said the 13-year-old boy was shot inside one of the apartments and taken to an area hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

WTOL-11 reported that police questioned several witnesses and searched the complex for several hours.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

