Bridge over I-70 honors fallen Richmond K-9 officer Seara Burton

RICHMOND, Ind. — A bridge above Interstate 70 now honors a fallen Richmond Police officer.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Bridge over I-70 to be named after fallen Richmond officer Seara Burton

The community gathered Wednesday in Richmond, Indiana to unveil the “Officer Seara Burton Memorial Bridge,” according to a social media post.

The Indiana State Department named the Chester Boulevard Bridge after Burton.

“This tribute is a testament to an extraordinary officer and person who brought light to every room she entered,” the department said on Facebook. “Seara’s impact on our city and our hearts is immeasurable, and today, we take a step toward ensuring her legacy endures for generations.”

>>RELATED: ‘A warrior and a hero;’ Community, loved ones gather to remember K-9 Officer Seara Burton

The City of Richmond also released a statement Wednesday on social media.

“To say that the City of Richmond is proud of the Richmond Police Department is an understatement. We express our gratitude for their sacrifice to our community, and we honor Seara Burton, who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving and protecting her community.”

>>RELATED: Man charged with shooting, killing Richmond police officer found dead

As News Center 7 previously reported, Officer Burton was shot during a traffic stop in August 2022.

She was a four-year veteran with the department and joined their K-9 unit with her canine partner, Brev.

Burton died in September 2022.

©2024 Cox Media Group