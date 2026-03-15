Boil advisory issued for some Englewood residents to remain in effect until midweek

ENGLEWOOD — The boil advisory that was issued for some in Englewood due to a water main break is expected to last into next week.
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The homes and businesses located at the following addresses are under the boil advisory:
- Along State Route 48 between Orchard Avenue and Sweet Potato Ridge Road
- Along National Road (US 40) between Union Boulevard and Valleyview Drive
The City of Englewood released an update on Saturday, stating that the boil advisory will remain in effect until around noon on Wednesday, March 18.
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City-provided water should be boiled before using for drinking, brushing teeth, washing and preparing food, mixing baby formula, making ice, giving water to pets, coffee makers, and more.
Residents are also urged to wash dishes by hand and rinse with bottled, boiled, or chlorinated water.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
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