Boil advisory issued for some Englewood residents to remain in effect until midweek

ENGLEWOOD — The boil advisory that was issued for some in Englewood due to a water main break is expected to last into next week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The homes and businesses located at the following addresses are under the boil advisory:

Along State Route 48 between Orchard Avenue and Sweet Potato Ridge Road

Along National Road (US 40) between Union Boulevard and Valleyview Drive

The City of Englewood released an update on Saturday, stating that the boil advisory will remain in effect until around noon on Wednesday, March 18.

TRENDING STORIES:

City-provided water should be boiled before using for drinking, brushing teeth, washing and preparing food, mixing baby formula, making ice, giving water to pets, coffee makers, and more.

Residents are also urged to wash dishes by hand and rinse with bottled, boiled, or chlorinated water.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group