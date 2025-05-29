Boil advisory issued for part of Preble County; see if you are impacted

PREBLE COUNTY — Part of Preble County is currently under a boil advisory until further notice.

The Village of West Manchester is under a boil advisory until further notice.

Village officials ask that residents boil water for at least three minutes before consuming.

Village of West Manchester Fiscal Officer Leslie Evans said the village is the only area impacted in the county.

A concrete truck struck power lines in the village, knocking out power to approximately half the village, Evans said.

The power outage caused a high-speed pump failure at the village water plant, reducing their water pressure until a new pump could be installed.

The boil advisory was issued because the pressure decreased significantly, Evans said.

News Center 7 was informed of the boil advisory at 10:30 a.m. this morning.

We will continue to update this story.

