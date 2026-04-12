Boil advisory issued for part of Montgomery County

NEW LEBANON — A boil advisory has been issued for part of Montgomery County.
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New Lebanon Police said in a social media post that it affects residences on Clinchfield Court, Holderman Place, and Tarragon Way.
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The advisory is due to a water main break.
A New Lebanon utility manager told our newsroom on Saturday night that advisory is in effect until further notice.
We will continue to follow this story.
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