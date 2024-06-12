Body of missing 10-year-old boy in Ohio recovered, police say

CONNEAUT — Officers have announced that the body of a missing 10-year-old boy has been recovered.

Search crews had been searching for the boy since he got lost in Lake Erie last week, according to CBS affiliate WOIO in Cleveland.

Conneaut Police wrote on social media that the boy’s body has been recovered.

“It is with great sadness to report 10-year-old Hunter has been recovered,” they said in a statement. “He has been transported from the scene to the Cleveland Medical Examiner’s office for examination. Please keep Hunter’s family in your thoughts and prayers.”

The recovery comes less than a week after he was swept under waves at Conneaut Township on Friday, WOIO said.

Springfield Local Schools in Akron identified the boy as Hunter on social media.

They said he was going to be in sixth grade next year.

