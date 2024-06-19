Blue Ridge cabin named VRBO Vacation Rental of the Year

EPWORTH, Ga. — Perched on a hillside by a creek, featuring a game room, three master suites, breathtaking vistas, a hot tub, and outdoor entertaining space, it’s evident why a Blue Ridge cabin named Miracle Creek clinched VRBO’s Vacation Rental of the Year award, according to our sister station WSB-TV in Atlanta.

The four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath abode was chosen from among more than two million properties worldwide listed on the VRBO platform.

“Previous VRBO guests have gushed about the home’s gourmet kitchen with high-end appliances, spa-like baths, game room with all the activities offered, expansive decks for entertaining, outdoor kitchen for grilling, and the beauty of the craftsmanship and design,” owner Vince Lopez said. “We also leave firewood and a smores kit so they can sit by the fire with friends and family making memories.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 37 Miracle Creek Here are some more photos from Miracle Creek, a Blue Ridge vacation rental that was named one of VRBO's Vacation Rentals of the Year.

Lopez acquired the property a couple of years ago after learning about the impressive returns from a friend who had invested in a rental in the area.

Only eight homes in the United States were bestowed with the Vacation Rental of the Year honor.

“Selected from the more than 2 million properties available worldwide on Vrbo, these spectacular homes boast stellar star ratings, rave guest reviews, feature some of the most standout spaces and amenities for spending time together with family and friends, and are hosted by premier hosts who offer exceptional guest experiences,” VRBO noted.

Miracle Creek sprawls across four acres. The home’s average rental is $838 per night.

