Blue Berry Cafe to give away free meals to those affected by government shutdown

KETTERING/BELLBROOK — A local restaurant will be giving away free meals to those affected by the government shutdown.

The Blue Berry Café wrote in a social media post that their first meal will be available for pick-up starting today.

They said it will be offered until they are all given away.

“One of my best friends works at WPAFB. She is also a single mom to a spunky and sweet little girl,” the owner said on Facebook. “She just started dipping into her savings to pay for things.”

Those in need can come to either the Kettering or Bellbrook locations, Blueberry Cafe said.

The first meal is baked chicken breast with chicken jus, smashed red skin potatoes, and green beans for adults.

A kid’s meal includes chicken nuggets, macaroni and cheese, green beans, and grapes.

The restaurant plans to make 200 pre-packaged meals. The community has donated over $1,250 to support the restaurant’s efforts, according to social media.

Blue Berry Café said they will do this every week on Wednesday.

