‘Blood Moon’ visible throughout Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — Did you see the Blood Moon early this morning?

Several iWitness7 viewers sent pictures of the Blood Moon throughout the Miami Valley.

CBS News reported that the moon started moving through Earth’s shadow at 11:57 p.m. on Thursday into early Friday morning.

The “blood moon” occurs during a total lunar eclipse, according to NASA’s website.

“During a total lunar eclipse, Earth lines up between the Moon and the Sun. This hides the Moon from the sunlight,” NASA said. “When this happens, the only light that reaches the Moon’s surface is from the edges of the Earth’s atmosphere. The air molecules from Earth’s atmosphere scatter out most of the blue light. The remaining light reflects onto the Moon’s surface with a red glow, making the Moon appear red in the night sky.”

