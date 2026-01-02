Blaze breaks out inside Preble Co. barn, killing chickens

CAMDEN — Firefighters from four different fire departments were called to a massive barn fire in Preble County on Thursday night.

The fire happened at a farm in the 2900 block of Douglas Road in Camden.

According to a Facebook post from Farmhouse Blooms, goats safely ran to pasture, and two baby pigs were grabbed and removed from the barn. The social post also indicated that a calf ran out into the pasture.

The post continues to say that mostly chickens were lost in the fire.

It does not appear that there were any injuries as a result of the fire.

