Bill looking to eliminate ticket, arrest quotas for law enforcement

CINCINNATI — Ohio lawmakers are pushing for legislation eliminating ticket and arrest quotas for law enforcement.

State representatives introduced House Bill 131, which would make such quotas illegal, CBS-affiliate WCPO reported.

“In Ohio, it is completely legal for us to mandate a police officer to go out every single day on a taxpayer dime to produce 10-20 tickets,” said State Rep. Bride Rose Sweeney (D-Westlake).

Ken Kober, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Queen City Lodge 69, expressed support for the bill.

“There’s some communities that should be focused on violence — should be focusing on community and or policing,” Kober told WCPO. “If you’re requiring officers to go write tickets, it kind of takes away from an opportunity for an officer to do those things.”

