KETTERING — A franchise-based national coffee chain is opening another Miami Valley location soon.

Biggby Coffee, located at 2061 E Dorothy Lane in Kettering, will be opening in early June, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant.

>> ‘An infectious smile;’ Family of woman hit, killed by train in Tipp City speaks out

The shop will be owned by Jason and Jen Howard.

For updates on when the coffeehouse will open, you can visit their Facebook page here.





©2024 Cox Media Group