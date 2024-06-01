Bicyclist injured after being hit by vehicle in Dayton

DAYTON — A man was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle Friday night.

The crash happened in the area of West Stewart Street and South Main Street around 10:15 p.m., according to a Dayton Police crash report.

>> Woman, 3 young children killed in Ohio crash; Suspect charged

A 68-year-old man was on a bicycle heading West on West Stewart Street when at South Main Street failed to obey the red traffic signal light and collided with a vehicle, the report said.

The man was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with suspected serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was not

©2024 Cox Media Group