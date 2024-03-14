‘Best interest;’ City installs new metal detectors to buildings to promote safety for employees

DAYTON — The City of Dayton is taking a big safety and Security step, installing metal detectors at all entrances to the City Hall Building.

There are new signs in place to warn everyone what to expect as they head inside.

Starting on Monday, March 18, security guards will greet employees and visitors as they pass through the metal detectors.

>> LIVE UPDATES: Tornado Watch issued for entire region; Tornado Warning issued for Mercer

“It is in the best interest of our employees that we add a level of security for them,” Deputy City Manager Joe Parlette said.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell was there several weeks ago when the metal detectors and support hardware were delivered.

Now Security guards are trained, and the machines are calibrated and ready for use.

>> ‘Thankful for the outcome,’ Attorney, family speak out about Del Rio murder verdict

The metal detector at the front door isn’t the only one the city is installing, several others are in the building and other city buildings.

There is also a detector and a guard on the 3rd floor of city hall, the entrance attached to the city parking garage, and another one going into service at the City’s One Stop Center on W Second Street.

“Any new change, new process is uncomfortable,” Parlette said.

>> Popular Kettering Chinese restaurant condemned by city, will close permanently

City leaders know the increased security features will take some getting used to. They believe employees, especially will not mind the minor inconvenience for a safer workplace.

“Knowing it is in their best interests, that we’re doing this in their best interests, I think will outweigh that,” Parlette said.

The entire cost of the project came in at right about $75,000. City Leaders say it’s just the latest in a series of proactive steps they’ve taken to promote safer spaces for their employees.





©2024 Cox Media Group