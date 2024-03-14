Popular Kettering Chinese restaurant condemned by city, will close permanently

KETTERING — A popular Chinese restaurant in Kettering told health inspectors they’re closing.

City and county inspections have been focused on Young Chow, located at 20 W. Stroop Road, for weeks. The city told News Center 7 that the violations are so serious they shut the business down until they can make some changes.

The paperwork on the doors from the city marks it condemned, not for structural issues, but for fire code building violations.

The closure is temporary until the owners can make some changes, but ownership has told the county they’re closing up shop for good.

