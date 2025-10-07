The best deals for October and what you should wait to buy

FAIRBORN — The holiday shopping season has unofficially kicked off with numerous sales and discounts available this week.

Major retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Best Buy are offering special deals, prompting consumers to consider what items to purchase now and what to wait on.

Stephanie Carls, a retail insights expert at RetailMeNot, advises buying toys and home decor now due to discounts on many major brands.

Carls notes that toys are among the first categories to sell out during the holiday season, making it a great time to purchase them.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

She also mentions that small appliances like air fryers and vacuums are available at a great discount.

Carls suggests waiting for Black Friday and Cyber Monday for the biggest discounts on items like TVs and large appliances.

Retailers are trying to clear shelves for new products that will arrive after the first of the year.

Lauren Yacobucci from Fairborn is eager to take advantage of the sales, stating she plans to buy whatever is in her cart.

Carls emphasizes that if a deal is good right now and you need the item, it might be worth purchasing despite the upcoming sales.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group