‘The best dad to me;’ Children of man shot, killed after dice game at lounge speak out

DAYTON — A family is hoping the FBI can help get justice seven months after their loved one was shot and killed.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, Keyson Webb was shot and killed at Sugar’s Lounge along N Main Street in April.

Authorities are now offering a $15,000 reward to anyone who can help track down the man who they said pulled the trigger, Quandric Morris-Ogelsby.

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins spoke to some of Webb’s children about the new push in the case.

They said their lives haven’t been the same since their dad was killed.

“He might not (have) been perfect, but he was the best dad to me,” Leon Sanders said.

Sanders is Webb’s oldest son. He said he’s trying to stay strong for his seven younger siblings.

“It’s been a long 7 months,” Sanders said.

On April 5, Dayton police said Morris-Ogelsby shot and killed Webb after a dice game inside the lounge.

Authorities are still searching for the suspect nearly seven months later.

“Tomorrow, makes it seven months. But every fifth of the month brings back memories. Every day brings back memories,” Davion Henderson said.

Webb’s children describe their dad as a car guy who had his own swagger.

However, they have mixed reactions about the $15,000 reward that DPD and the FBI are now offering to bring justice.

“I’m just happy that it is finally something being said. I feel like the person who did it would have been caught, had it been said seven months ago when it first happened,” Keaja Webb said.

“But I feel like people are just desensitized to gun violence,” Henderson said.

It’s the first holiday season without their dad, and the family is praying for justice.

Anyone with information about Morris-Ogelsby’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local FBI office, Dayton Police Department (937) 333-COPS (2677), Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP (7867) or on the web at miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.

