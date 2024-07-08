Beryl’s remnants to bring heavy rain, gusty winds to the Miami Valley

DAYTON — The remnants of Hurricane Beryl are set to impact the Miami Valley late Tuesday through Wednesday bringing showers, occasional gusty winds, and a low-end tornado risk.

Beryl looks like it will hold together as it transitions to a post-tropical cyclone Tuesday.

The expected track of the surface low takes it through Indiana, west of the Miami Valley. This will place the Miami Valley on the “dirty” side of the system.

This side is more likely to produce rain showers, gusty winds, and isolated tornadoes.

Almost every tropical system carries with it an isolated tornado risk on the right side of the circulation.

