Local

Bengals wide receivers Higgins, Chase sign contract extensions

By WHIO Staff
Football Bengals Chase FILE - Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase runs a route during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Dec. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File) (Tony Gutierrez/AP)
By WHIO Staff

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals have secured contract extensions for their top two wide receivers.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reported on X that the Bengals signed Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins for contract extensions.

TRENDING STORIES:

Chase was signed to a 4-year, $161 million contract extension. He is guaranteed $121 million.

The deal makes Chase the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL, according to Schultz.

Higgins was to a 4-year, $115 million contraction extension, making him the highest paid WR2 in NFL history.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]


©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read