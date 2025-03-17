Bengals wide receivers Higgins, Chase sign contract extensions

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals have secured contract extensions for their top two wide receivers.
NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reported on X that the Bengals signed Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins for contract extensions.
Chase was signed to a 4-year, $161 million contract extension. He is guaranteed $121 million.
The deal makes Chase the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL, according to Schultz.
Higgins was to a 4-year, $115 million contraction extension, making him the highest paid WR2 in NFL history.
