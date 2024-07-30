Bengals unveil updated, modernized locker rooms

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals announced they have modernized their locker room, which boosts a clean, cool design incorporating tradition with high-end technology.

According to the Bengals’ organization, the renovation project provides a best-in-class working environment for the football team with new, state-of-the-art lockers, upgraded restroom facilities, and an open design with higher ceilings that help maximize the original football-shape footprint to enable team connectivity.

“We hope it’s an energizing, high-end, professional setting for our players every day,” said Bengals Director of Strategy and Engagement Elizabeth Blackburn. “We had a great project team who delivered a clean, cool space with functional, efficient lockers that achieve our players’ needs. We paired modern features like chargers for the growing number of devices and drying units for equipment with custom details in many places in the lockers that feature our franchise’s great brand and history.”

“It’s unbelievable. The players are going to love all the features in the new locker room,” said Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor. “This is an investment in our football team and shows the organization’s commitment to delivering a top-tier, player-friendly environment. We appreciate the Brown and Blackburn families’ leadership and support on this project.”

The Bengals’s organization said additional features will include a fuel station, and circadian rhythm lighting that can sync to music from the new sound system. The renovated locker room will also allow for increased Wi-Fi.

Locker Room Facts:

Size – Each locker stands at 10 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 800 pounds.

Best Built Locker – All metal finishes are powder coated or laser cut stainless steel, and shelves are through bolt construction for extra strength.

Wood Accents – African Anigre hardwood and wood veneer throughout.

Handles – Custom stainless steel on handles, Bengals orange powder coat on the back.

Lettering and Logos – “BENGALS” letters and stripes attached individually.

Drying Fans – Nine drying fans throughout the locker.

Patented Ventilation System – Duct on the back of locker that pulls odor out of the locker room.

Lockbox – Bluetooth smart locks that can be unlocked with a cell phone.

Outlets – Two electrical outlets per locker and a wireless phone charger.

Patented Quick Dry Compartment – Accelerates drying time for cleats, gloves, and gear.

Personal Touch – “Paul E. Brown” laser-engraved signature on lift-up footlocker storage compartment.

