Bengals star visits kids at Dayton Children’s Hospital

DAYTON — A Cincinnati Bengals star visited Dayton Children’s Hospital on Monday.

Dayton Children’s Hospital wrote in a social media post that Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson stopped by and visited patients.

He brought Bengals’ hats, autographs, and took time to chat with patients.

Members of the Brave Like Me foundation joined Hendrickson at the hospital.

“We’re thankful to be welcomed into such a special place like Dayton Children’s Hospital and to help spread a little joy alongside an incredible care team, along with our friend Trey Hendrickson,” the foundation said.

The hospital also said on social media that these visits help inspire kids along their medical journey.

Trey Hendrickson visits Dayton Children's Hospital Photo contributed Dayton Children's Hospital (via Facebook) (Dayton Children's Hospital (via Facebook))

