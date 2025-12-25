Bengals quarterback earns 2 offensive player of week honors

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been recognized for his play last week.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
He was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week and FedEx Air and Ground Player of the Week after a solid game against the Miami Dolphins on Dec. 21.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 1 injured as officers investigate hit-and-run crash at busy intersection
- WATCH: Santa pulled over for speeding in Ohio
- Where’s Santa? NORAD tracks St. Nick; see where he is now
Burrow completed 25 of 32 passes for 309 yards and four touchdowns as the Cincinnati won, 45-21.
He missed Weeks 3-12 after suffering a toe turf injury in Week 2.
The Bengals are 5-10 and out of playoff contention.
They host Arizona on Sunday at Paycor Stadium.
Kickoff is at 1 p.m.
QB1 - Player of the Week edition. pic.twitter.com/lb7oSNMnDi— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 24, 2025
Another 1 for QB1.— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 24, 2025
Congratulations to @JoeyB for winning @FedEx
Air & Ground Player of the Week! pic.twitter.com/QHpdv7WOmM
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group