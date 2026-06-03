Bengals player to fly with Blue Angels before Dayton Air Show

DAYTON/CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati Bengals player will fly with the Blue Angels before next week’s CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Bengals safety Julian Battle will fly with the flight demonstration squadron next week, according to a Dayton Air Show spokesperson.

TRENDING STORIES:

He is the first athlete in years to be chosen by the Blue Angels to fly with them.

“We love to see the well-rounded person who’s giving back to the community,” said Shelia Wallace, Media Relations with CenterPoint Energy Dayton Airshow. “That’s what the Blue Angels look for as well.”

She added that Battle is committed to mentoring children and is involved with community programs focused on leadership, education, and athletic development.

Jordan Battle led the Bengals with 125 combined tackles and four interceptions in 2025.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]