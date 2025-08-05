Bengals to host ‘Stripe the Jungle’ game for 3rd straight year

CINCINNATI — For the third straight season, the Cincinnati Bengals have asked fans to “Stripe the Jungle.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Bengals’ “Stripe the Jungle” game will be on October 5 when they host the Detroit Lions at Paycor Stadium.

Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Fans will be encouraged to wear either orange or black, depending on their section of seats.

The goal is to make Paycor Stadium look as striped as the Bengals’ uniforms.

Cincinnati started the tradition in 2023 against Buffalo and continued it last year against Cleveland.

The Bengals begin the 2025 season at Cleveland on Sept. 7 at 1 p.m.

Visit this website to check out the Stripe the Jungle map.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group