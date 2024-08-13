Bengals 1st round draft pick out ‘several weeks’ due to injury

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals said their first-round draft pick will not play the rest of the preseason.

>>2024 NFL Draft: Cincinnati Bengals use first pick to take Georgia offensive tackle

Amarius Mims will be out “several weeks” due to a pectoral injury, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor announced Monday.

The injury was found after he complained of pain following the team’s first preseason game Saturday against Tampa Bay.

“I wouldn’t take anything off the table. I think he’s had a really good training camp,” said Taylor. “It’s tough that he’s not going to get some opportunities.”

He also called it “an extremely minor setback,” and did not rule out Mims being available for the Bengals’ regular-season opener against New England on Sept. 8 at Paycor Stadium.

Mims was selected 18th overall by Cincinnati in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Georgia.

The Bengals’ next preseason game will be Saturday in Chicago at 1 p.m.

©2024 Cox Media Group