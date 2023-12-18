‘Being weather aware;’ How to prepare for Monday’s wintry weather

MIAMI VALLEY — Scattered snow showers and high wind gusts are expected Monday.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Miami Valley from 10 a.m. Monday to 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Those out in the morning hours should expect scattered snow showers. Around noon, rain showers will mix into the precipitation. Slick spots could appear on roadways throughout the remainder of the day, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologists.

Some locals say they are ready for the snow, while others prefer warm weather.

“Being weather aware, tomorrow is going to be extremely important, especially with the 40-mile-an-hour wind gusts that are forecasted,” Clark County EMA Director Michelle Clements-Pitstick said.

