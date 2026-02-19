Beavercreek Police non-emergency phone lines down; 911 services remain functional

BEAVERCREEK — The non-emergency lines at the Beavercreek Police Department are currently down.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The department shared on social media that the lines for (937) 426-1225 are currently not working, but repairs are underway.

TRENDING STORIES:

“911 services are fully functional at this time,” the department said.

Police are asking people to use the alternate non-emergency number of (937) 673-0446.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group