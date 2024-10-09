BBB warns of possible scams during Amazon’s Prime Day

BEAVERCREEK — The final hours of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are here, but shoppers could be at risk.

Shoppers across the country have been waiting for the Prime Big Deal Days to finally check out their carts.

“I feel like I always have stuff in my cart and I wait and wait and wait,” Reilly Zegunis, of Fairborn, said.

Zegunis is far from alone. As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, American consumers spend trillions of dollars shopping online, according to the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

“In an environment like that, that’s where scam artists are going to thrive,” John North, President and CEO of the BBB, said.

In 2022, online shopping scams were the most reported scam to the BBB.

“Scammers are recreating themselves every time and whenever there’s a new hot topic, a new deal, whenever there’s a lot a traffic going to a particular website, they want in on the action,” North said.

It’s not grabbing deals at the mall where they are seeing these scams, but online and specifically on social media.

“You’ve got to be careful when you’re making a purchase on there,” North said.

Some ads with deals that sound too good to be true often flood social media.

“Scammers are going on looking at the same websites that we’re looking at,” North said. “They’re replicating those websites and they look just as good, or sometimes even better than the original website.”

Anytime you are shopping online, North said to make sure the website you think you are on is the site you’re actually on. Be sure to look at the address bar at the top of the screen.

“We don’t pay a lot of attention to, but some of them will have misspellings or other errors in the website to let you know,” North said.

