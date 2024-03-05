BBB to host free shredding event in Centerville next month

CENTERVILLE — The Better Business Bureau (BBB) will be hosting a free shredding event next month.

>>1 in custody after large police presence called to ‘domestic disturbance’ in Trotwood

The BBB says the popular event is a way for people to safely dispose of files including credit card statements, old checks, IRS returns, etc., according to a BBB spokesperson.

It will take place on April 20 at Routsong Funeral Home at the 80 block of N. Main Street from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

“I am eager to support the community in using this free service for the secure disposal of sensitive documents,” said John North, president & CEO of the BBB serving Dayton/Miami Valley. “Recognizing the gravity of identity theft, I appreciate the organization’s commitment to enhancing identity protection, viewing any decrease in the overall number of reports as a measure of success.”

Documents should be removed from binders, but staples and paper clips are okay to be shredded.

Electronics and batteries cannot be included in the material to be shredded. Any shredded documents will also be recycled, the spokesperson said.

For more information, visit this website.

©2024 Cox Media Group