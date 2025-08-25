Barn destroyed in Miami County fire

TIPP CITY — A fire broke out in a barn at 6310 Country Estates early on August 25, 2025, causing an estimated $100,000 in damages.

Tipp City Fire & Emergency Services responded to the scene at 3:40 AM, finding the 30x32-foot barn engulfed in flames. Firefighters worked to prevent the fire from spreading to a nearby home and patio.

Assistant Chief Adam Howard requested additional tankers to supply water, and mutual aid was provided by West Milton, Vandalia, Bethel, Elizabeth Township, and Troy.

The homeowner was able to move a boat and two vehicles away from the barn before the fire department arrived.

The cause of the fire is currently undetermined, with the area of origin identified as the corner of the barn.

Firefighters remained on the scene for approximately 2.25 hours, while the fire investigator stayed for about 4 hours.

No injuries were reported in the incident, and the investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

