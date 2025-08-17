Bald eagle rescued after found floating down Ohio river

LAKE COUNTY — A juvenile bald eagle was rescued after it was found floating down an Ohio river.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office shared on social media that their Marine Patrol “rendered much-needed assistance” to a juvenile Bald Eagle that was stuck in the Grand River Saturday morning.

The eagle was found afloat in the Grand River and had to be plucked from the water, according to the post.

Deputies got the eagle to shore, where it was able to dry off, rest, and recover.

Bald Eagle Saved Lake County (Lake County Sheriff's Office)

