Officers, medics respond after car hits tree on busy Dayton street

DAYTON — Officers and medics responded to a single-vehicle crash on a busy Dayton street late Saturday.
Video and photos show that a car hit a tree in front of the News Center 7 building on South Main Street.
The car suffered damage to both the front and rear-end. Smoke was also seen coming from the car.
Officers told our news crew at the scene that the driver drove off the side of the road and hit a tree.
No one was hurt.
Our news crew saw the driver standing outside the car.
Officers are waiting for a wrecker to arrive to remove the car.
The crash remains under investigation.
