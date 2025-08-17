Officers, medics respond after car hits tree on busy Dayton street

DAYTON — Officers and medics responded to a single-vehicle crash on a busy Dayton street late Saturday.

Video and photos show that a car hit a tree in front of the News Center 7 building on South Main Street.

The car suffered damage to both the front and rear-end. Smoke was also seen coming from the car.

Officers told our news crew at the scene that the driver drove off the side of the road and hit a tree.

No one was hurt.

Our news crew saw the driver standing outside the car.

Officers are waiting for a wrecker to arrive to remove the car.

The crash remains under investigation.

S Main Crash Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff

