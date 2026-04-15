Back-to-back daytime road closures to occur this week in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — Back-to-back daytime road closures will happen in Greene County later this week.

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The closures are a part of the U.S. 68 shared-use path project.

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On Thursday and Friday, April 16 and 17, Brush Row Road will be closed between its junction with U.S. 68 and the Xenia Township Fire Department building for crews to complete drainage work and pavement repairs.

The closure will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

While Brush Row Road is closed, motorists will be detoured by way of Stevenson Road and/or U.S. 42.

U.S. 68 will remain open during this closure.

This work was originally scheduled to take place last week; however, it was postponed due to utility conflicts and additional work that needed to be completed before crews could undertake drainage work.

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