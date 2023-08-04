Back to School: Families looking to take advantage of Ohio’s Tax-Free Weekend

MIAMI VALLEY OHIO — It is officially a tax-free weekend in Ohio and there are ways families can save money right now on school supplies.

There will be no tax on certain back-to-school products now through 11:59 p.m. Sunday night.

This includes the following:

Clothing items- $75 or less

School supplies- $20 or less

Instruction materials- $20 or less

There is also no limit on purchases, and this applies to items bought in-store and online.

Parents may prefer to wait on back-to-school shopping when stores offer big deals.

NewsCenter 7 asked the Better Business Bureau about the benefit of taking advantage of the tax-free weekend.

“It adds up,” said Sheri Sword, Better Business Bureau. “When you buy that first day of school outfit, those new pairs of shoes, those school supplies, the folders, the pens, the pencils, getting all that tax-free is a huge saving. Plus, you can stack deals too, so check that out.”

The National Retail Federal found the average family will spend close to $900 on back-to-school supplies this coming school year.

However, there are some items that are not eligible for the tax-free weekend.

This includes clothing accessories, protective equipment, and sports equipment.

