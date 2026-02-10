Average cost of living on the rise; financial expert talks ways to lower expenses

GREENE COUNTY — The average cost of living has risen 20 percent over the last five years, driven by significant price increases in food, insurance, and services. Consumer advocates are highlighting strategies to help residents lower their monthly expenses as costs for necessities continue to climb.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

After the winter that the Miami Valley has been through, furnaces have been running nonstop. Many residents have seen their energy bills go up.

“I mean, I just paid it, but I wasn’t expecting that,” Jonquell Hunter told News Center 7.

TRENDING STORIES:

When it seems like everything is costing more, people can certainly feel the squeeze. Sarah Li-Cain, an accredited financial counselor and money writer, said the best food deals are in apps for your phone.

“One is called Too Good To Go,” Li-Cain said.

Download the app and turn your location on, then the app will show restaurants and grocery stores where you can find deals.

“They offer products at really heavily discounted prices, and it could be as high as 70 or 90 percent off,” she said. “It’s restaurants that are nearing the end of their business hours, and there’s food that they haven’t sold yet, but it’s still equally delicious.”

As for insurance, Li-Cain recommended that when policies are up, go get quotes from other companies. She said to just make sure the coverages are the same or similar.

“Compare similar policies just to see what you may be getting, and you may be surprised,” Li-Cain said. “You could save a few $100 that way.”

If you are using a credit card, Li-Cain said to make sure you’re aware of any perks, discounts, or offers that come with it.

It’s all about finding little cuts here and there that add up to serious savings.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group